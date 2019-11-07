Q2 results: NACL posts net profit of Rs 6.44 crore

The NACL Industries Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) has posted a total income Rs 305.65 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, against Rs 281 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The net profit came in at Rs 6.44 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 5.30 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the first-half ended September 30, the firm registered flat growth in total income at Rs 504 crore. The net profit for the period stood at Rs 7.68 crore (Rs 6.40 crore).

“Our exports business during this quarter grew by 18 per cent when compared to the performance in the same period last year. The outlook for the rest of the year looks good, with orders in hand and a positive forecast,” the company has said in a statement.

The company’s scrip closed at Rs 29.05 on Wednesday.