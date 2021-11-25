Quality assurance firm Testhouse launches ‘career returner programme’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Technopark-based leading software testing and quality assurance firm Testhouse has announced its latest career returner programme to provide job opportunities and IT skills training for people seeking to re-enter the workforce.
This initiative is designed to create job opportunities for people whose careers have recently been stunted by the Covid-19 pandemic or other medical or personal reasons.
The career returner announcement is also targeted at women with young children interested in returning to work. This is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning IT skills and embarking on a new career.
Ajith Kumar, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Testhouse, said that the company is in the process of creating greater human capacity that can integrate, collaborate, adapt and take action.
“In the past few months, we’ve hired key leaders across strategic locations and hundreds of freshers across our centres, creating a more diverse workforce,” he said.
Testhouse has now launched a ‘career returner programme’ for those who have lost their jobs or had a break to return to work. Full-time and part-time opportunities will provide tailored training, support and experience to help adjust to these new roles.
“We want to remove the stigma associated with job loss and provide an inclusive pathway to more fulfilling and rewarding careers,” Kumar added.
Testhouse Founder Sug Sahadevan said that the company will continue to invest in people so it can build a stronger work culture.
“We’re committed to providing employment opportunities to the wider community and supporting our employees to enjoy successful careers. We also want to attract a diverse, dynamic and innovative workforce to allow Testhouse to exceed our customers’ expectations”, Sahadevan said.
