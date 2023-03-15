RailTel has bagged a ₹287.57-crore order from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of the IT infrastructure for greenfield datacentres at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support.

The datacentres will facilitate C-DAC in building up its capacity for secure, big data enterprise application.

The C-DAC is the premier R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The delivery period of the project is 300 days, RailTel said in a statement.

The C-DAC is undertaking creation of this greenfield, turnkey project to build a suite of Big Data enterprise Applications. The complete solution is to be spread over two geographical locations, one hosting both the datacentre and the Business Continuity Plan, and the other hosting the Disaster Recovery site.