The Indian railways is planning to introduce multiple wagon tipplers to speed up the coal distribution network across the country.

Along with additional wagon tipplers, the railways is also looking to have additional wagon unloading lines to de-load the coal wagons at the powerhouses.

Coal wagon tipplers are used to empty the loaded wagons from the top and sides, with the help of clamping devices. At present, one wagon tippler is used by the Indian railways for emptying coal.

“The technology of multiple wagon tipplers at once is widely used in Japan and we are working to bring it to India. Three coal wagons can be tippled at one point. This will drastically improve the supply chain of coal across the country,” said a senior Indian Railways official who did not want to be named.

With the increase of wagon tipplers, railways isanticipating swift movement of coal and a reduction in transportation time.

Further, the Indian railways will be getting 50,000 wagons in 2023. One rake has 59 wagons and can carry 4,000 tonnes of coal at one time and with increasing the number of wagons railways plan to improve the number of rakes transporting coal.

Route identification

The 17 zonal railways across the country have identified routes and terminals that will be dedicated to the movement of coal. In Maharashtra, the Central Railway has identified three routes to increase connectivity of the powerhouses in Nagpur. The development of long-haul running loops for coal transportation across Indian railways is being sought.

Smart Examination points

To address the shortage of wagons for coal transportation the railways will also be developing smart examination points at terminals. The examination points will identify flag problems in the wagon in real time that can be addressed immediately.

“The smart points will be used to detect flaws in the wagon in a mechanised way. This will be possible to detect the flaws without having to detach the wagons from the rake. Fixing the flaws will also be quicker,” added the railway official.

