Ramakrishna Karanth appointed CEO Siegwerk India

Siegwerk, a global supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has announced the appointment of Ramakrishna Karanth as the new CEO of Siegwerk India.

This announcement comes after Ashish Pradhan was named President Asia, Siegwerk.

Ramakrishna’s experience spans over 30 years, starting with a Short Service Commissioned tenure of 6 years with the Indian Air Force in Surface to Air Missiles division and a total industrial experience of 28 years. He has held several leadership positions with packaging companies both in and outside India.

Apart from handling responsibilities in Maintenance, Projects, Operations, and General Management in Huhtamaki PPL over a tenure of 15 years, he has headed P&L responsibility in Rotopack UAE and the India BU of Weener Plastics, Netherlands.

His last assignment was with Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO as Chief Operating Officer, based out of Dubai, where he was responsible for the profitability of business units in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Ashish Pradhan in a statement said, “We are confident that Siegwerk India will benefit immensely under the leadership of Ramakrishna. His extensive packaging industry knowledge and experience will help Siegwerk India achieve greater success”.

“I am excited to join the Siegwerk India team and look forward to contributing towards the continued success and growth of Siegwerk in India. The Indian Packaging segment is seeing an evolving, great growth story and my efforts will be to work with the Siegwerk team to participate in this growth, with a focused approach on sustainability and environment-friendly solutions” said Ramakrishna Karanth.