Ramco Cements to hike capacity by next year

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Ramco Cements Ltd is set to complete its ongoing expansion projects by the end of 2020 which will take its capacity up from 12.5 million tonnes (mt) per annum to 20 mt.
Among top two leading south Indian cement manufacturers, Ramco, which is deploying a capital expenditure of over ₹3,430 crore, expects its revenues to shoot up from ₹5,250 crore to over ₹7,500 by 2021-2022.
Balaji K Moorthy, Executive Director (Marketing), Ramco Cements, said “ We are functioning at about 90 per cent capacity utilisation and are in the process of commissioning several projects which will take the total capacity up from 12.5 MT to 20 MT. This includes a 3.15 mt greenfield cement pant in Kalavatla in Kurnool district with an investment of ₹1,500 crore.”
This plant will be commissioned by the end of 2020 and take the installed capacity to 10 mtpa in Andhra Pradesh. This will also make Ramco the largest cement manufacturer in the State, he said.
He said the company is investing ₹2,500 crore in grinding capacity in AP and the total capex including other projects would be around ₹3,430 crore.
The expansion projects include that at the Kurnool plant, a grinding unit in Visakhapatnam, greenfield plant in Odisha, commissioning and expansion plant in West Bengal.
Interacting after the launch of Ramco Supercrete Cementin Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Moorthy said that the input costs for making cement have gone up and there is likelihood of prices firming up in the near term. However, he made it clear that it was not possible to say with certainty when this hike could happen.
Maintaining a positive outlook for the cement sector and potential for the growth in the industry given the government focus on infrastucture and housing, he said, of the 440 mtpa of cement production capacity in the country, South India accounts for about 160 mtpa. While North has 93 mt, West 59 mt, Central India 93 mt and East India accounts for 73 mt. However, the annual consumption at the all India level is at 68 per cent and in South India it is 66 per cent.
He said that the demand continues to go up across all States in the South over the past seven years barring Tamil Nadu, where it has been stagnant.
Mentioning about the cement demand supply situation, he said that the sector continues to grow at over 6-8 per cent but Ramco bucks that trend to grow at a much higher rate. Therefore, we have been investing in new capacity expansion, he said.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...