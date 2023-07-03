Ramco Systems, a Chennai-based software company, on Monday, announced the appointment of Subramanian Sundaresan as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Ramco, Sundar spearheaded the delivery and operations of leading multinational information technology services and consulting companies like Mphasis, Cognizant, IBM, and PwC.

With more than 30 years of experience in growing businesses by nurturing customer relationships, driving sales, enhancing operational and delivery excellence, and integrating acquisitions, Sundar in his new role will lead the organisation and further build upon Ramco’s portfolio of enterprise offerings with renewed focus on execution and growth, says a Ramco release.

Also read: Debadatta Chand assumes charge as chief of Bank of Baroda

PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “Over the last few quarters, we have invested our time and efforts in transforming and recalibrating our learnings to emerge better. We utilised this phase to reform our operations and focus on delivery excellence while continuing to build on our strengths and invest in automation. This is resulting in higher adoption of the SaaS model, embedded with AI tools. The appointment of Sundar Subramanian as the CEO will bolster our leadership team, bringing in operational excellence, effective decision-making, and create an environment for collaboration and growth.”

Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said “Ramco’s key strength is in its IP-rich platform on which the team has developed niche offerings for HR & Global Payroll, Aviation, Logistics, and specific industry verticals in ERP. The company’s focus in ensuring customer success through automated platform implementation has been witnessing significant momentum.”

At the time of filing this report, the share price of Ramco Systems on the BSE was up by ₹8.65 (+3.39 per cent) after the company announced the appointment of the new CEO.