Rane Engine Valves trims Q2 net losses marginally

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Auto parts firm Rane Engine Valves Ltd (REVL) has reduced its net loss marginally at ₹3.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a net loss of of ₹3.5 crore in the year-ago period.
EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹3.5 crore (₹3.9 crore).
The EBITDA margin stood at 3.5 per cent (4.6 per cent) in the year-ago period. Increase in material cost, employee cost and other costs resulted in drop in EBITDA margin by 112 bps, according to a company statement.
However, net revenue grew 20.4 per cent to ₹100.4 crore (₹83.4 crore).
Sales to Indian OE customers grew 15 per cent as the company experienced strong demand from passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Sales to international customers increased by 20 per cent. The schedules from international OE customers were affected by semiconductor shortage. However, robust order flow from international aftermarket customers helped post healthy growth.
“REVL experienced strong growth across market segments. Despite operational improvements, increase in material and employee cost impacted the profitability. Demand revival continues to be strong. However, the supply constraints due to semiconductor shortage remain a concern. Further increase in the commodity prices poses a challenge. The management team continues to implement various cost reduction and operational improvement initiatives to mitigate the inflationary pressure,” said L Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...