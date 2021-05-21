Rane Madras Q4 net loss narrows to ₹14.7 crore

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Auto parts firm Rane Madras’ net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to ₹14.7 crore, against a net loss of ₹17.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company, which is part of the Rane Group, is into the manufacture of steering and suspension products and light metal casting components for the automobile industry.
Consolidated revenue of the company, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y), basis in Q4 FY21 grew 40.6 per cent to ₹412.89 crore (₹293.63 crore).
“RML (Rane Madras Limited) posted robust sales growth in Q4 FY21 on the back of a favourable demand environment across market segments. The intensity of the second wave and resultant lockdown is likely to impact the growth in Q1 FY22. We continue to prioritise safety of our employees and focus on cost management to navigate the challenging times.” L. Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group, was quoted in an earnings release.
Standalone revenue on a Y-o-Y basis grew 46.6 per cent to ₹380.4 crore (₹259.4 crore) during Q4FY21 while standalone net loss in Q4 FY21 widened to ₹56.6 crore as against a net loss of ₹34.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
“Net loss stated includes an impairment provision towards investment in the US subsidiary of ₹62.5 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to ₹37.6 crore in Q4 FY20,” the company said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...