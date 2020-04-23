Rapido partners with Karnataka, Delhi government to facilitate delivery of essential items

Bike-hailing service Rapido announced that it had collaborated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Covid-19 Home Delivery Helpline, as a service partner in a bid to resolve supply-chain challenges in the city amidst lockdown.

"Rapido’s delivery vertical is equipped with a strong fleet of Captains (driver-partners) per day to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies from over 16,000 local groceries and medical stores to citizens across the city,” the company said in its statement.

Residents in Bengaluru can place orders for essential services using Rapido’s services by calling or dropping a message on WhatsApp on the helpline umber 080-61914960.

Additionally, the service has also collaborated with the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets to underprivileged areas across the city under the DCPC Node.

Currently, Rapido caters to 100 families in a day in terms of providing essentials.It soon plans to extend this service to cover South, North and West Delhi as well.

On the supply end, earlier this month, Rapid had tied up with suppliers such as Big Basket, Big Bazaar and Spencer's Retail to help them with last-mile deliveries.

In addition, Rapido is in talks with multiple players including Grofers, Dunzo and FreshtoHome to help them deliver essentials orders.

About 70 per cent of its fleet of drivers are on-ground, to facilitate supplies, the start-up had said.