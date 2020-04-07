Rapido ties up with Big Basket, Big Bazaar and Spencer’s Retail for last-mile delivery amid lockdown

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
Bike-taxi service Rapido on Tuesday announced that it had joined hands with major essentials suppliers such as Big Basket, Big Bazaar and Spencer's Retail to help them with last-mile deliveries.
The bike-taxi aggregator
will aid the last-mile delivery of orders to customers in more than 90 cities. Seventy per cent of its fleet of drivers are on-ground, to facilitate supplies, the start-up said. In addition , Rapido is in talks with multiple players including Grofers, Dunzo and FreshtoHome to help them deliver essentials orders.
The bike-taxi aggregator will not be charging commission from its drivers.
“We are following all precautions laid down by the government and health authorities during the commute of our captains in the lockdown," the company said in an official statement.
FMCG companies and other retailers are finding new ways to ensure last-mile deliveries, as the traditional supply chain has been hit owing to the nationwide lockdown.
Flipkart, for instance,recently partnered with Uber to provide people across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi access to everyday essentials.
Britannia Industries has partnered with on-demand e-commerce platform Dunzo for home delivery of all its products.
Marico has tied up with online food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato, while ITC has roped in pizza delivery brand, Domino’s Pizza.
Further, gig workers deployed by tech companies such as Ola, Flipkart, Uber, Bounce, Amazon, Zomato and Grofers are also helping state governments provide essential services, a recent report by the Ola Mobility Institute (OMI) said
