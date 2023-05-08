RattanIndia Enterprises has announced the launch of Pump’d, a direct-to-consumer fashion wear brand for athletes The new segment has been launched under it’s Neobrands subsidiary.

Pump’d clothing will feature both men’s and women’s active wear, including tank-tops, T-shirts, leggings, capris, tracks, and joggers. The brand aims at providing utmost comfort for workout, walking, and other day-to-day work.

RattanIndia’s Pum’d sports wear brand has a total of 150 styles, and comes with anti-odour and UV protection features, as per company statement.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia says, “We are excited to launch PUMP’D, a brand that is inspired by the movement of bodies and built on that very philosophy”.

Pump’d clothing is now available in Amazon, brand’s e-commerce platform.