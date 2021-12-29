Raymond incorporates new firm for real estate business

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Leading textile and apparels firm Raymond on Tuesday said it has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Ten X Realty (TXRL) to carry on real estate business for the development of land and properties at Thane, Maharashtra.
TXRL has been incorporated with the object to undertake real estate business, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.
"A new company by the name of Ten X Realty has been incorporated as a step subsidiary of Raymond with an object to carry on real estate business for development/joint development of land and properties other than existing properties of the company situated at Thane, Maharashtra," the company said.
In order to fund and capitalise TXRL, the board of Directors of Raymond at its meeting held on Tuesday approved and passed an enabling resolution to infuse the funds up to ₹150 crore in more than one tranches over a period of time.
"Out of the said investment, the company will invest up to ₹75 crore in the form of redeemable preference shares which would be subject such terms as may be finally decided and agreed," it said.
The investment would be in form of equity, preference shares, debentures or others, it added.
