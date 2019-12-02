Companies

Raymond Lifestyle to no longer pay royalty to Raymond Ltd

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

In a bid to address concerns raised by investors, Raymond group’s demerged lifestyle business will own the Raymond brand for textile, apparel and retail categories. With this arrangement, Raymond Lifestyle business will not be required to pay a royalty to the parent Raymond Ltd.

Investors had expressed concerns on payment of royalty after the group announced demerger of the lifestyle business into a new unit. Raymond Ltd will continue to own the brand in other businesses including real estate.

Published on December 02, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amatra Hotels targets 250 rooms in India by March