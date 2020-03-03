RCap defaults on ₹5.5-crore interest payment to HDFC, Axis Bank

Many dreams grounded along with Boeing MAX 737
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
Reliance Capital Ltd (RCap) has disclosed that it defaulted on interest payment on January 31, 2020, on term loans extended by HDFC and Axis Bank.
Per the company’s disclosure to the exchanges, it has defaulted on interest payment of ₹4.76 crore to HDFC and ₹0.71 crore to Axis Bank. There was no default on the principal.
The principal amount owed by RCap to HDFC is ₹523.98 crore (tenure ranging from six months to seven years; interest rate ranging from 10.60 per cent to 13 per cent) and to Axis Bank is ₹100.63 crore (tenure ranging from three to seven years; interest rate 8.25 per cent), according to the disclosure. The exposure of both lenders is secured.
The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks/financial institutions is ₹641.74 crore, including accrued interest up to January 31, 2020.
The stock exchange notice said the total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, is ₹18,921.81 crore, including accrued interest up to January 31, 2020.
RCap emphasised that “the delay in debt servicing is due to prohibition on the company to dispose of, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession, of any assets, pursuant to order dated November 20, 2019 passed by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in the matter of OMP(I) COMM. 419/2019 and OMP(I) COMM. 420/2019.
“Further, pursuant to the proceedings initiated by Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd, the Debts Recovery Tribunal vide its order dated December 3, 2019 has also prohibited the company from transferring, alienating, encumbering or otherwise parting with the possession of assets owned by the company.”
In view of the above, RCap said, it is unable to proceed with its asset monetisation, resulting in delay in its debt servicing.
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...