Companies

RCap exercises green-shoe option in ongoing OFS

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

 

Reliance Capital on Tuesday said it has exercised the “Green-Shoe” option in its ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS) and will sell over 8 per cent of its shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) via this route aggregating about ₹1,100 crore.

The financial service company, in a statement, said its OFS, announced on May 23, 2019 to sell its shareholding in RNAM, received an excellent response from investors.

According to the statement, the company announced the OFS in RNAM in order to comply with the mandatory requirement of achieving Minimum Public Shareholding of 25 per cent by reducing the promoter stake.

The entire RNAM stake monetization proceeds of about ₹6,000 crore (about $ 860 million) to be received from the OFS and the already announced transaction with Nippon Life Insurance company of Japan will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital’s outstanding debt.

"Based on the above, and other asset monetisation deals presently underway, Reliance Capital expects to reduce its debt by at least ₹12,000 crore ($ 1.7 billion), or 70%, in the current financial year," the statement said.

The stocks of Reliance Capital closed 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 136.55

Published on May 28, 2019
Reliance Capital Ltd
Next Story

RINL aims to produce 6.4 MT of liquid steel in FY20

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RINL aims to produce 6.4 MT of liquid steel in FY20