Anil Ambani in talks to divest stake in radio unit for ₹1,200 cr

Bloomberg MUMBAI | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Anil Ambani

To sell 24 per cent stake to Music Broadcast, a unit of Jagran Prakashan

Indian tycoon Anil Ambani is in talks to sell his FM radio broadcasting business to a local media conglomerate for ₹1,200 crore ($173 million), people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ambani’s entertainment company Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. plans to first sell a 24 per cent stake to a unit of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. before a complete disposal in staggered transactions, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are confidential. The sale needs to be done in stages under Indian rules governing a radio broadcaster, they said. An announcement is expected as early as this week, according to the people.

The radio business is a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd., the Anil Ambani group’s financial services arm. Music Broadcast Ltd., a unit of Jagran, said in a statement Monday that no definitive document has been signed and the board proposes to consider the move later in the day. A representative for Reliance Capital didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comments.

The planned exit from the radio business is part of efforts by Ambani, 59, to cut wider group liabilities after a debt-fuelled expansion in the past decade strained finances, while a subsequent government crackdown on bad loans led to the collapse of his wireless phone-services unit. This will be the second sale in quick succession for Reliance Capital, Ambani’s final stronghold, which last week sold a stake in its asset management business to partner Nippon Life Insurance Co. for about $650 million.

