Rebranded ffreedom app to expand in Bangladesh 

ffreedom will be launched in Bangladesh by October 2022 as the company sees the country as a sizable market and the content already made in the Bengali language can be introduced in that country.

According to the company, the monthly revenue of the platform is growing by over 30 per cent.

ffreedom is a livelihood education platform, with 790 courses in six languages across the broad categories of personal finance, business and farming designed mainly for farmers and small business owners.

“Currently the focus is to produce more content for the region and design product offerings for the same by the end of September, post which an office will be setup in order to get the operations running,” CS Sudheer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ffreedom told BusinessLine.

The company is also planning to expand the content development team from 60 to 80 members by July.

On June 1, 2022, IndianMoney.com rebranded itself as ffreedom to drive the organisation’s cross-border outreach.

According to company, it has 76 lakh users on its platform.