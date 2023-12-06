The cyclonic storm Michaung and the record downpour have impacted the manufacturing operations at one of the key auto ancillary clusters in Chennai.

Padi, One of the oldest auto parts clusters that house several production units of TVS Group’s auto component makers, has been badly affected due to flooding. Most of the TVS Group’s manufacturing units in the area are under a few feet of deep water, resulting in a suspension of production for a few days.

The water level in our unit has come down when compared with yesterday. But it is likely to take at least two days to resume operations, said a senior official of a leading auto parts maker.

There are at least half a dozen TVS Group companies that produce various parts both for domestic and export markets at their Padi manufacturing campuses.

“There is water logging at the Padi sub-station and many of the plants. There is still no power in the Padi area and hence the companies in the Padi belt have not been able to operate, said a top official of another leading auto parts firm.

Meanwhile, large vehicle makers at the Sripuerumbudur corridor downed their shutters because of a cyclonic storm and record rains.

“Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility were on Monday and Tuesday,” said a spokesperson of the company, which has resumed operations today.

Also Read: North TN pummelled as severe cyclone Michaung misses Chennai by a whisker

Hyundai India’s CSR arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation has announced a ₹3 crore relief to support communities affected by the Michaung cyclone in the state. “The Company’s onsite teams are working along with state government authorities to deliver emergency relief, including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities to affected communities,” it said.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) also closed the factory for two days as a precautionary measure and has resumed operations today.

“As Chennai had an advance alert about the cyclone we had announced a no-production day on December 4, when we saw the intensity of the rain and the increase in wind speed we declared December 5 also a non-production day so that our workforce could be safe and secure. Today, on December 6t, we have resumed production and we are fully functional,” said a company spokesperson.

Given the possibility of a cyclone end of every year, we invested in advanced drain water channeling inside our plant therefore there is no water logging or flooding within our premises. Understandably, workforce attendance is not 100 per cent and it will take a day or two till we get normalcy back. Consequently, the pace of production will be slower than normal for a couple of days, which was also anticipated. However, our operations have resumed and we will normalize the pace of production in the coming days, he added.

While most of the factories on the Sriperumbudur or Oragadam corridor have resumed or are in the process of resuming operations, flooding in several other areas of the city has disrupted the staff transportation services.

“We have deployed trucks and a rescue boat that are in some affected areas currently helping people. Many areas were beyond our reach due to the flooding and police security but we were able to reach out to many employees who needed help. We also distributed food packets to affected employees in some areas and the general public in cyclone shelters,” said DICV spokesperson