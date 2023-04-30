Online bus ticketing platform, redBus, has observed a 20 per cent increase in reservations during the May Day long weekend compared to the previous year.

The company expects 80 lakh passengers to travel by bus over this long weekend. The highest demand for travel around this weekend is between Bangalore and Chennai.

The top 10 routes on the redBus platform witnessing a spurt in traffic for the weekend are: Delhi – Manali, Lucknow - Delhi, Indore - Bhopal, Guwahati - Tezpur, Dibrugarh – Guwahati, Durgapur – Kolkata, Bengaluru - Chennai, Vijayawada - Hyderabad, Mumbai – Pune, and Durgapur – Kolkata.

On the redBus platform, Delhi is witnessing the highest growth in terms of ticket sales during this period, recording about 46 per cent higher bookings as compared to the last year. This is followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

Speaking on the demand for the long weekend, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, stated “redBus is committed to providing a seamless booking experience to travellers with our experience and expertise in the domain along with the largest inventory of bus seats in the country. We and our partners are excited to witness this high demand for bus travel this summer and the long weekend associated with May Day. Our extensive network of partner bus operators, including RTCs are fully geared up to meet the surge in demand over the next few days.”

redBus was founded in 2006 in India and today has also launched operations in Singapore and Malaysia. It also acquired a majority stake in Peru-based bus ticketing platform, Busportal (now redBus.Pe) in 2016. With this acquisition, redBus launched operations in Latin America markets, Peru, and Colombia.

redBus has globally sold more than 180 million bus tickets till date and has a customer base of around 20 million users. redBus is now part of the MakeMyTrip group (Nasdaq, MMYT) which is a travel aggregator in India with offerings across flights, hotels, holiday packages, etc.