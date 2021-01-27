Reefer trucks for vaccine transport among Daimler India’s 8 new models

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has started off 2021 with the launch of a new set of trucks and buses that mark the beginning of its realigned product strategy. The launch sees the German truck and bus maker moving away from a tonnage-focussed strategy to an application-focussed one in the Indian market.

The company on Wednesday virtually unveiled eight new products, including six trucks and two buses with ‘Covid prevention’ features. The new trucks mark DICV’s foray into the new applications segment apart from offering upgrades with more efficiency parameters.

“Last year, we had announced that we will slowly move from tonnage to application oriented products. This is the beginning of such migration and more such products will come,” said Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO of DICV.

The new truck models are the BSafe Express (reefer truck for transportation of vaccines), 1917R, 4228R tanker, 1015R+, 42T M-Cab and 2828 construction vehicle. The two new bus models are the wide-body 1017 variant with a seating capacity of up to 50, and the 1624 chassis, available with a parabolic suspension.

The BSafe Express is custom built for pharma and vaccine logistics. “It is capable of delivering vaccines in perfect condition to even remote destinations,” said Arya.

The model is built on the 2823R platform. The reefer unit is built with thermal insulation for outstanding resistance to water and external temperatures, said the company.

“The 1917R truck is meant for 12-tonne payload category and mainly for high-speed applications such as for the e-commerce segment, and will offer 10 per cent more fuel efficiency when compared with competition in select segments,” said Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, VP, Product Engineering - Entire Vehicle, India, DICV.

The 4228R truck features an innovative cab, with safety and comfort features of BharatBenz’s proven factory fitted cabin and its special variant with a fully built 34-kilolitre tanker has been designed for POL applications.

“The 1015R+ comes with an upgraded powertrain for more reliability and gradeability, while BharatBenz’s iconic 2828C is meant for coal transportation segment as the mining sector has opened up and the coal movement is expected to increase,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP Marketing & Sales, and Customer Service, DICV.

The company’s 1017 bus with a 50-seating capacity is targeted at staff, and school and college segments. The 1624 chassis that comes with a parabolic suspension, a high demand product from the mofussil bus customers, and also popular for staff and short intercity applications.

Meanwhile, BharatBenz’s ‘BSafe Pack’ comes as a standard fitment on all BharatBenz trucks at no additional cost. The pack includes infection-proof fabric seats and a recommended Covid safety kit including an N95 mask for the driver, hand sanitiser, and surface disinfectant spray. Additionally, BharatBenz can provide a disinfection fogging machine and UV sanitiser box.