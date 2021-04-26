Reliance, bp start production from satellite cluster gas field in KG D6 block

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp have commenced production from the satellite cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India, RIL said in a statement.

RIL and bp are developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15 per cent of India’s gas demand.

Holes in the gas market

Gas from four reservoirs

The developments will each utilise the existing hub infrastructure in the KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of the block with a 66.67 per cent participating interest and bp holds a 33.33 per cent participating interest.

The satellite cluster is the second of the three developments to come on stream, following the start-up of R Cluster in December 2020. It had originally been scheduled to start production in mid-2021. The field is located about 60 km from the existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 1,850 metres.

Total and bp upbeat about Indian energy growth

The field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilising a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. Together, the R Cluster and satellite cluster are expected to contribute to about 20 per cent of India’s current gas production.