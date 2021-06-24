Reliance Foundation on a vaccination mission

Reliance Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) — has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities across the country.

The foundation has also made the entire vaccination process easy and accessible on its physical and digital platform, JioHealthHub, free-of-cost to all users. The platform has the ability to scale up to 1 lakh vaccinations a day, and this number will be further increased, Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation, said.

“Mass vaccination is India’s topmost and urgent priority now. It is the most reliable way out of this crisis. And to achieve this in the shortest possible time, the Government of India has recently allowed private enterprises and hospitals to join the effort,” she added. “We hope to partner with other corporate and local authorities towards fulfilling the mission of vaccinating all Indians by the end of this year. We are currently vaccinating all 20 lakh of our extended family, including retired employees, partner company employees, and their families – free of cost”.

Reliance's ‘Mission Vaccine Suraksha’ is one of the largest corporate vaccination drives in India.