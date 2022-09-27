hamburger

Reliance Retail launches department store format for fashion

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 27, 2022

Reliance Centro store at Delhi offers a variety of brands and style options

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer announced the launch of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store format, Reliance Centro. The first Reliance Centro store was launched at Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

“Reliance Centro is aimed at democratising fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands,” said a press statement

With wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories, the offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding.

The 75,000 sq. ft. store is a complete departmental store with range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family. 

Published on September 27, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
retail
fashion
