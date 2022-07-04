Renault rolls out 50,000th Kiger, launches new black variant 

French carmaker Renault has rolled out the 50,000th unit of its compact SUV Kiger from the Renault-Nissan alliance factory near Chennai.

To build on Kiger’s success and to celebrate this milestone, Renault India has introduced a new stealth black exterior colour in the Kiger range, said a statement.

Widespread acceptance

“Renault Kiger has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Kiger in this challenging segment,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

He added that Kiger is an important contributor to the company’s progress in India and has been instrumental in placing the country among Renault’s top five global markets. “We are confident that Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand’s growth in India and overseas,” he added.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, the Kiger is the third global car launched in India first, before being introduced globally. Following its successful launch in India in 2021, the sub-4-meter B-SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia), Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei.

Safety compliant

Kiger is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market. Recently, it was awarded the four-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, a UK-based non-profit safety and testing organisation.

For driver and front passenger safety, Kiger comes equipped with four airbags — front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving. Additionally, it also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for a child seat.