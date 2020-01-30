Renewable energy start-up Carbon Masters receives second round of funding

Complete end-to-end waste management solutions provider Carbon Masters has started making waves by changing the way we look at waste and driving the ‘Clean India, Clean Energy’ movement.

This Bengaluru-based renewable energy start-up, which has pioneered the development of India’s first bottled bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) under the brand ‘Carbonlites’ has received a top-up investment of ₹3 crore.

Carbon Masters is the brain-child of Som Narayan and Kevin Houston.

This investment was led by Native Angel Network, the investment arm of Nativelead, with earlier investors Indian Angel Network, clean-tech VC Sangam Ventures and other board members joining the round.

Nagaraja Prakasam, founder-Chairman, Nativelead, who is a lead investor and board member of Carbon Masters, told BusinessLine that the investment reflected Nativelead’s commitment to support ventures that focus on sustainability.

“Dumping of waste is a huge menace, be it at street corners or dump yards. If only this could be segregated, treated and converted into renewable energy, it would help tide over several problems. This is exactly what Carbon Masters is focussed on, in their quest for a ‘Clean India’”, said Prakasam adding that “the daily generation of wet waste is estimated at over 1.60 lakh-tonnes.”

After seeing the growth potential of this clean energy venture, Senthil Sankar of Nativelead Karur Chapter has made investment of an undisclosed sum in the second round of funding.