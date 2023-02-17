Clean energy solutions provider ReNew on Friday reported a net loss of ₹401 crore, or $49 million, during the December quarter of FY23. The company had posted a net loss of ₹98.6 crore and ₹10.2 crore in Q1 FY23 and Q2 FY23, respectively.

However, the Nasdaq-listed firm’s net loss contracted on an annual basis. It had posted a net loss of ₹638.4 crore ($77 million) in Q3 FY22.

ReNew’s total income stood at ₹1,607.7 crore ($194 million), an increase of 19.4 per cent over Q3 FY22. Cash Flow to equity for Q3 FY23 was ₹268.2 crore ($32 million) — a decrease of 47.3 per cent over Q3 FY22.

As of December 2022, the company’s portfolio stood at 13.4 gigawatts (GW), a 30.2 per cent increase year-on-year, of which 7.8 GW has been commissioned and 5.6 GW is committed. Around 0.3 GW of Purchase Power Agreements (PPAs) were signed in the quarter and only around 1 per cent of the total portfolio awaits PPAs/ contracts, ReNew said.

“Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) ended Q3 FY23 at 178 days, a 78-day improvement year on year. On the back of clear arrangements for future payment schedules agreed with multiple State Discoms, DSOs are on track for a substantial improvement over the remainder of the year,” the company said.

Total Income during the first nine months of FY23 stood at ₹6,349.3 crore ($768 million), an increase of 23.1 per cent over the year-ago period. Net loss for the period was ₹510.3 crore ($62 million) compared with a net loss of ₹1,257.3 crore ($152 million) during the same period in FY22.

Cash Flow to equity for April-December FY23 was ₹1,981 crore ($239 million), an increase of 10.6 per cent year-on-year.