RenewSys expands capacity for encapsulant lines to 3 GW, backsheet to 4 GW in Bengaluru

RenewSys India, an integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and its key components — encapsulants, backsheets and solar PV Cells, has increased the manufacturing capacity of its encapsulant lines to 3 GW (from its current 1.65 GW) and backsheet capacity to 4 GW (from the existing 3 GW).
The company has decided to invest and expand the facilities at Bengaluru in the backdrop of the growing domestic solar PV industry and based on the government’s policies to promote local manufacturing (#Vocalforlocal) through various initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
The RenewSys Hyderabad facility is an innovation hub and manufactures bi-facial and other modules. Apart from being a hub for R&D, it is home to the first Intertek-certified Satellite Testing Laboratory at Hyderabad where solar modules can be tested under various conditions like damp heat, temperature cycles, and UV exposure variances, among others.
Avinash Hiranandani, Global CEO & Managing Director, RenewSys India, in a statement, said, “The Indian solar industry is growing at a steady pace. To be competitive, we need indigenous manufacturing to keep up with global advances in technology in both the PV module and PV component manufacturing areas.”
“The encapsulant and backsheet components of a module have a significant role in the performance and life of solar modules. Our investments in technology, R&D and capacity expansion will help India and RenewSys maintain the foothold we have established as a key player in the global market,” he said.
Currently, RenewSys is India’s largest producer of indigenously-formulated encapsulants and backsheets and is among the top five manufacturers worldwide.
Established in 2012, the Bengaluru facility of RenewSys has supplied nearly 9 GW of encapsulants and backsheets worldover. It houses modern equipment and is home to several innovations and firsts.
RenewSys facility has a dedicated encapsulant and backsheet testing facility that is NABL-accredited. It provides on-demand access to project developers and module manufacturers across the country.
RenewSys is the renewable energy arm of the Enpee Group of companies, an international conglomerate with nearly 60 years of manufacturing experience in diversified businesses.
