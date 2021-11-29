Companies

RIL denies plans to bid for British Telecom

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 29, 2021

A media report on Monday had said that RIL was weighing a bid for BT, which RIL termed as ‘baseless’

Reliance Industries on Monday denied reports that it was planning to bid for UK telecom group, BT, formerly British Telecom.

"The article is completely speculative and baseless. We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

A media report on Monday had said that RIL was weighing a bid for BT.

