Reliance Industries has tied up with three IPL teams – Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – as ‘pouring partners’ to plug Campa Cola this cricket season.

Sources said by the time IPL commences it is expected to penetrate fragmented trade across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and at least a couple of other States, reaching most modern trade channels. The company recently announced the launch of Campa range of cold drinks, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The branding is expected to be through title sponsorship, jersey partnering, refreshment partnerships, and so on. The idea is to give Campa Cola visibility on the field especially during strategic timeouts when the teams will be breaking for cool drinks. While Campa may be known to the generation that grew up during the 80s and 90s, the current generation or Gen Z would have no awareness and the company plans to bridge that disconnect.