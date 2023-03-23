Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which is the 16 th edition of the T20 cricket league, is set to begin on March 31, 2023. A total of 70 matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days, as per the official website.

The first match of IPL 2023 is between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Fans can book IPL tickets online in a few simple steps, via Paytm Insider and BookmyShow.

How to book IPL 2023 tickets on Paytm Insider

Step 1: Go to Paytm Insider’s official website or app and log in

Go to Paytm Insider’s official website or app and log in Step 2: Under ‘Magazine,’ find ‘Tata IPL’. Alternatively, search ‘IPL’ in the search bar to find match options

Step 3: Select an IPL team to see tickets for its matches

Step 4: Tap the match of choice, and click ‘Buy Now’

Step 5: From the drop-down menu, filter tickets by price

From the drop-down menu, filter tickets by price Step 6: Select the floor/box from the stadium image displayed

Select the floor/box from the stadium image displayed Step 7: Then, choose a green seat and hit ‘Buy’ to proceed

Step 8: Finally, enter mobile number, and proceed to make the payment. E-tickets will be sent to the number

How to book IPL 2023 tickets on BookmyShow

Step 1: Log in to BookmyShow’s official website or app

Log in to BookmyShow’s official website or app Step 2: Select a city

Select a city Step 3: Under ‘The Best of Live Events,’ tap IPL 2023

Step 4: Find an IPL match (filter by stadium, teams, or match)

Step 5: Tap ‘Book’, select number of seats, then choose the seats from the stadium image displayed

Step 6: Select ‘Book’ again, enter pincode for home delivery of tickets, then make payment

Note that users can book between one and ten tickets on BookmyShow for IPL 2023.

