RINK to organise product showcasing virtually on June 30

Research Innovation Network-Kerala (RINK), a Kerala start-up Mission initiative on technology commercialisation, is organising a product showcase with curated innovations from selected research Institutions on June 30.

The June edition of the product showcase is being organised in partnership with C-DAC and the products includes from Power Electronics, Strategic Electronics, Intelligent Transportation and Health and Medical Technologies.

The idea of the project is to develop a network of alliance of research institutions, start-ups and corporates with a focus on technology commercialisation. “We believe that the project would help our start-ups to connect with research institutions and build a business around the inventions from the lab. This would enable Kerala to transform itself as Innovation capital of the country,” P.M. Riyas, project director, RINK said.

This is more relevant in the present context of Knowledge Economy as the government has initiated an ambitious Knowledge Economy mission, he added.

The project is being implemented with active support of Kerala Science and Technology Council, KSIDC and State Planning Board. TiE Kerala has joined as industry partner for the programme.

Kerala intends to build an innovation led economy with a network of research Institutions, proactive government policies, specialised universities and availability of talents,. RINK aims to translate some of the path-breaking innovative research knowledge happening in the research labs into commercially viable products and services, thereby spur an economic growth, he added.

RINK platform has been designed in such a manner that industry and start-ups get deeper insights about the latest research activities and projects happening in the research institutions. It strives to support researchers to transform their research products into a successful entrepreneurship, he said.

RINK has facilitated entrepreneurs, start-ups and innovators to take innovative products from research labs and build business around it. Kerala Start-up Mission has two schemes to support. If an innovator or start-up founder purchases products from lab, KSUM would reimburse the cost. A grant of ₹30 lakh is being implemented for research and development, he said.