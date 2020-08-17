Companies

Royal Orchid Hotels appoints Prashant Mehrotra as COO

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Royal Orchid Hotels has appointed Prashant Mehrotra as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The company’s note to exchanges said Mehrotra brings to the table over two decades of industry experience in the hospitality sector as he had worked for over 20 years with Lemon Tree Hotels and The Oberoi’s.

