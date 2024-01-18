RPSG Ventures on Wednesday said its board has approved the company’s plan to raise around ₹284 crore from promoter and promoter group companies by issuing around 35.75 lakh shares on a private placement basis.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group’s RPSG Ventures, in a stock exchange filing, said the equity shares will be issued to Rainbow Investments Limited (Promoter) and Integrated Coal Mining Limited (Promoter Group) through a preferential issue.

The board of directors of the company approved issuance of upto 35,75,000 equity shares of the company having face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹795 (including a premium of ₹785) per equity share, aggregating to around ₹284.,21 crore to Rainbow Investments and Integrated Coal Mining on private placement basis, the filing said, adding the issuance of shares is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

RPSG Ventures’ key operating subsidiaries include Firstsource Solutions, Guiltfree Industries, Quest Properties, RPSG Sports and APA Services, which through its subsidiaries, operates and manages football club ATK Mohun Bagan.

For FY23, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹7,166.23 crore. It posted a net loss of ₹59.02 crore for the last fiscal.

On Wednesday, the company’s scrip ended the day at ₹819.15 on BSE, up 0.61 per cent from the previous close.