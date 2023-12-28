CIPACA (P) Ltd, which provides ICU health services in rural areas, said it has received growth funding of Rs 2 crore from Samridh Healthcare Blended Financing Facility, which is supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The company proposes to establish ICUs in partnership with small hospitals in taluk and district towns across Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

The investment was concluded after a USAID expert committee reviewed CIPACA’s rural ICU solutions to enhance healthcare delivery in India, according to a statement.

“We are grateful for this grant. This encourages us to move further with our expansion and offer our services to patients living in other states as well. Partnering rural hospitals’ growth will also be better with the delivery of high-quality ICU services,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director, CIPACA.

Samridh Healthcare Blended Financing Facility, which offers grant and debt financing, is supported byUSAID and implemented by IPE Global.

“We recognise the challenges faced by rural India in accessing healthcare facilities, especially during critical procedures, delaying urgent attention and impacting patient outcomes,” said Himanshu Sikka, Project Director of Samridh and Chief Strategy and Diversification Officer at IPE Global.

CIPACA’s ICU units in rural hospitals treat up to 100–150 patients a month at one-fourth the cost charged by hospitals in major cities, thereby ensuring a saving of Rs 3-5 lakh per ICU patient.

The company has established ICUs in over 10 states in India and partnered with more than 20 hospitals at the taluk and district levels.

“Our drop-in ICU concept has demonstrated its ability to enhance patient care and has, to date, saved 1,00,000+ lives nationwide,” said Amarnath.

CIPACA has also announced its new ICU project in partnership with Rifa Medical Centre, Ambur, in Tamil Nadu, to run 24x7 emergency and ICU services. The ICU operation at the 35-bed hospital will commence on January 7, 2024. This will be CIPACA’s 12th ICU project in Tamil Nadu