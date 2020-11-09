S Cube Ergonomics to enter retail, MSME space

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Bengaluru-based S Cube Ergonomics d (S Cube) has decided to focus on the retail and MSME segments for its Humanscale range of ergonomic products, for which it is India distribution partner. New York-headquartered Humanscale is a global designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life.
S Cube Ergonomics announced on Monday that it would launch a Humanscale Ergonomic Experience Centre in Bengaluru in January 2021, to cater to the surging demand for the Humanscale range of ergonomic products such as chairs, height adjustable desks, monitor arms, and keyboard trays.
Real office furniture
Sathish Nandagopal, Founder and Director, S Cube, said that real office furniture is a category that will never be replaced by pure e-commerce. Traditional furniture retailers have major advantage over e-commerce retailers in terms of facilitating physical experience centres/showrooms, improved brand recognition, local distribution, service support and better discount offers/packages.
“If we talk about the sitting segment, customers now realise the importance of a good ergonomic chair. More people are willing to invest in good premium ergonomic products. They want to have a good experience and understand the real value behind the ergonomic products. This is where retail and MSME comes into the picture and hence our decision to focus on this segment.”
Major S Cube initiatives
S Cube had earlier announced the national launch of its plug & play ergonomic home office set-up. This ‘Work from Home (WFH) Executive Package’ from Humanscale consisting of an ergonomic task chair, height-adjustable desk, monitor arm, docking station, keyboard tray and a cable management system, is a complete workstation for working from home.
Subsequently, it launched the SFH (study from home)-Student Package comprising an ergonomic chair, fixed desk, monitor arm, keyboard tray, foot rocker and a two-drawer pedestal, providing support and comfort while learning from home.
This was followed by the national launch of the ‘eRental’ wherein individuals, start-ups and large companies (having most of their employees working from home) can rent at highly affordable prices, the Humanscale range of WFH ergonomic products.
