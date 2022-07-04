Saas platform Unicommerce to add 800 warehouses by next year

Unicommerce, a supply chain Saas technology platform, said it plans to add 800 warehouses for post-purchase experience management to its network by March 2023.

More than 7,200 warehouses are already live on Unicommerce’ s Warehouse Management Platform and manage more than 96 million stock-keeping units (SKU) across serving diverse sectors like FMCG, beauty and wellness, fashion and accessories, and eyewear.

The network of Unicommerce-powered warehouses is pan-India The SaaS platform is designed to ensure seamless integration of multiple warehouses and enable automatic order allocation to the warehouse nearest to consumers along with managing return orders at the warehouse.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said, “apart from significant new client acquisitions, our growth is also fueled by our existing clients deploying our solutions for their new warehouses spread across the country. Our initiatives and growth are solidifying our position as the market leader and we are very bullish on the growth opportunities.”

Making it easier for companies

Unicommerce also recently announced its plans to increase its workforce by 50 per cent to support its expansion plans. Its platform is used to processing over 450 million orders annually, amounting to $5 billion GMV. Its integrated order management, inventory management, and warehouse management platform is used to process 20 per cent of India’s e-commerce volumes, said the company.

The platform has an integration network of over 160 marketplaces, logistics providers, and ERP systems, making it easier for companies to deploy Unicommerce’ s warehouse management platform and manage all their national and international orders on a centralised platform. Some key platform partners of Unicommerce are Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lazada, Noon, Shopify, Magento, Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Ginesys, Logic, and Tally, among others.