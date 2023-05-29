Sadbhav Infra posted a net profit of ₹2 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, against a net loss of ₹98.3 crore incurred in the same period a year earlier. Total income dropped to ₹23 crore from ₹61 crore.

Net loss for FY23 widened to ₹357.5 crore from ₹191.6 crore. Total income dropped to ₹127.3 crore against ₹234.4 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL) provides construction services. The company constructs roads, highways, mines, dams, canals, bridges, and irrigation supporting infrastructure projects. SIPL serves customers in India.

