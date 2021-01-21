Saint-Gobain India sets up new ceiling tiles facility at Jhagadia

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd – Gyproc on Thursday launched its first manufacturing facility for ceiling tiles at Jhagadia, Gujarat.
The plant is spread across over 21,000 square feet area, and is strategically located to service the market of gypsum ceiling tiles across India.
With its 6 million square meters of annual capacity, the plant is expected to reduce India’s dependence on China to import cheap ceiling tiles.
Traditionally, the ceiling tiles market has been dependent on imports, but Saint-Gobain aims to broaden its base in this market along with facilitating investments, fostering innovation & supporting skill development in the country, a company statement said.
Commissioned in September 2020, the Ceiling tiles facility in Jhagadia will focus on manufacturing new ranges of ceiling tiles – Gyprex® PVC Laminated ceiling tiles & Gyptone® Perforated Acoustical Tiles.
Venkat Subramanian, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd. – Gyproc, informed, “We strongly feel there lies a considerable opportunity in the under-serviced ceiling tiles market due to inconsistent quality imports & stringent policies. Hence, we invested about ₹8.3 crore capex in a state of the art production line at the new Jhagadia plant.”
Gyprex ceiling tiles meet quality compliance as per EN520 and BS EN 14190 Standards. The Gyptone range of acoustical tiles come with unique square and round perforated patterns. Company looks to strengthen its position in the lesser-penetrated segments to provide a complete solutions.
Sudeep Kolte, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd. - Gyproc, said, “The ceiling tiles market is dominated by Chinese imports, but remains largely unorganised. The launch of the Gyprex PVC Laminated ceiling tiles backed through this premium facility will truly be a stepping stone in the ‘Make in India’ movement.”
The plant will also manufacture the perforated ceiling tiles range that provides an excellent blend of aesthetics with acoustics.
