Sales-as-a-service platform Futwork raises $1 million in funding led by Blume Ventures and Simile Venture Partners

Futwork, a sales-as-a-service platform has raised $1 million in funding led by Blume Ventures and Simile Venture Partners.

Other participants include Silicon Valley based Riverside Ventures and angel investors such as Shivakumar Ganesan (Founder - Exotel) and Phanindra Sama (Founder - RedBus).

Founded by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate and Sri Ganapathy, the company enables companies to deploy gig workers as work-from-home telecallers for sales. Companies can deploy Futwork’s sales tele-calling teams on-demand.

The funds will be utilised to build the product and team. The company will focus on enterprise customers and large outbound calling use cases.

Futwork supports more than 20 customers including Khatabook, Tata, Shyplite, Growth School, Upgrad, Meesho and Cashify.

Gig workers across India work as sales telecallers on the Futwork app, where they are trained and matched with jobs. Futwork offers customers end-to-end sales telecalling for use cases such as lead qualification, product demos, session booking and customer feedback.

Futwork has a variable cost model, where companies pay for output only. Companies have access to pre-trained and vetted talent.

Niranjan Nakhate, Co-Founder, said, “The last one year of building Futwork has given us a great view into how we can help companies increase conversions and revenue, with telecalling at the core. With this round, we aim to build more tools for our customers and to become the de facto black box solution for Indian enterprises to scale up their inside sales.”

Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures said, “Futwork is building the future of inside sales. Any enterprise can set up and ramp up an inside sales operation, using Futwork’s platform to access a remote, distributed online sales team. With this new round they will get to invest further in their tech, sales and operations, thereby supporting more enterprises and transforming more lives. Blume has been a proud believer in Futwork’s mission to transform inside sales. We continue to believe in that mission, and are proud to be a part of the new round, furthering the mission.”

Futwork aims to tap into the $29 billion BPO industry in India with its sales-as-a-service model.