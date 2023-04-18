Power solutions major GE said it has appointed Sandeep Zanzaria as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GE T&D India, effective April 17, 2023.

Prior to joining GE in 2017, he was Vice President (head of Project Business) for Schneider Electric in South Asia.

Zanzaria succeeds Pitamber Shivnani, who retired from the post of Managing Director and CEO on December 31, 2022. He joined GE in 2017 as the regional commercial leader for GE Grid Solutions, South Asia, and was responsible for commercial strategy and order intake for the region, the company said in a statement.

At BHEL, which he joined in 1990 and spent over 14 years, Zanzaria was involved with commissioning, project management, and engineering. Later, he took up various roles at Areva T&D, Alstom T&D and Schneider Electric.

GE T&D India has a leading presence in all stages of the power supply chain with a wide range of products that includes power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, and substation automation equipment. It has six manufacturing sites in India.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, GE T&D India reported a total income of around ₹770 crore, compared to ₹729 crore in Q2 FY23 and ₹915 crore in Q3 FY22. Net profit stood at ₹4.7 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to ₹2.8 crore in Q2 FY23 and a loss of ₹0.1 crore in Q3 FY22.