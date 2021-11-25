Saregama inks music licensing deal with Chingari

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Leading music label Saregama has inked a global music licensing deal with homegrown short-format app Chingari. As part of the deal, now the entire catalogue of the music label will be made available on Chingari. This will allow users to create content using the music library of over 130,000 songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati among others, the statement said.
The deal includes the recent slate of new content that Saregama has acquired.
In a statement, Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama said, “Our aim at Saregama is to make our rich music library be made available to the legions of music lovers from all over the world in as many platforms as possible. To that essence, our partnership with Chingari is a natural fit, given the large followership it enjoys. We are in the midst of a content boom, and we are looking forward excitedly at the immense creativity that content creators will bring with our music on the Chingari platform.”
Sumit Ghosh CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari said, “Chingari creators are known for creating out-of-the-box videos. Saregama is a powerbank of songs and offers a diverse slate of genres. Our creators can use this to their advantage and develop some fantastic content pieces. This association will be a befitting one for both brands.”
Added Deepak Salvi COO & Co-Founder, Chingari, “Collaborations are the best way to bring out refreshing creations. On one hand we have Saregama, which has been a market leader. On the other hand, we have our amazing Chingari creators, who always want to break old records and do something new. It will be exciting to see new developments take shape under this collab.”
