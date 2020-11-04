SC adjourns Tata-Mistry case to another day

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the Tata-Mistry case, including Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s (SP Group) proposals to settle the ongoing dispute, to another day. The date for the next hearing is yet to be announced.
Earlier, the apex court had listed November 4 as the date for hearing the Tata-Mistry case.
On October 29, the SP Group had officially sought to separate from the Tata group by exchanging its stake in Tata Sons for shares in the latter’s listed companies such as Tata Consultancy Services. This proposal was to end the four-year-long legal tangle between the groups.
The SP Group owns an 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons’ salt-to-software empire. Pallonji group heir, Cyrus Mistry, was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016.
Signalling the end of a 70-year partnership with the Tatas, the SP Group, which holds 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, had said that “mutual co-existence of both groups at Tata Sons would be infeasible... and a separation from the Tata group is necessary”. This will mean the SP group selling its equity stake in Tata Sons.
The move came after the Supreme Court restricted the SP Group, till October 28, from pledging its shares in Tata Sons to raise debt.
