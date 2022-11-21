SE Ventures has launched its second fund of €500 million. The VC firm said that fund II establishes the firm as one of the largest VCs focussing on climate and industrial technology.

€1 b committed capital

Backed by Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digitalisation of industrial automation and energy management, this move builds upon a 2018 Fund I to bring SE Ventures to €1 billion of committed capital.

Fund II will begin deployment in January 2023, doubling down on SE Ventures’ track record of success as an accelerant for category-defining companies in climate tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity, said the firm.

Providing resources for start-ups

Nadège Petit, Chief Innovation Officer of Schneider Electric, said, “Through this Fund II launch, which is a continuation of our capital allocation strategy to the startup ecosystem, we are reinforcing our commitment to a future where startups with bold solutions and companies with bold ambitions together have access to the resources, tools, and partners they need to meet this moment and make an even better future.”

SE Ventures said it prioritises agility in decision-making and commercial acceleration of its investments while providing unparalleled access to Schneider Electric’s global ecosystem of customers and partners. Throughout Fund I, SE Ventures has invested in over 40 startups and seven venture funds alongside partnership engagement with over 200 startups.

Across its entire portfolio, the SE Ventures team takes an outcome-oriented approach to progress, working in stride with each company to explore commercial relationships with Schneider Electric’s businesses, customers and partners while generating near-term value, said the firm.