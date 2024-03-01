Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation provider, plans to invest ₹3,200 crore in expanding its industrial footprint in India by 2026, Michael Lotfy Gierges, executive vice president of global home & distribution division, Schneider Electric told businessline.

These investments are spread over Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Currently, India is one of the company’s 4 global hubs and the 3rd largest market, Gierges added. “At Schneider Electric, our goal is to enhance customer support, accelerate their energy transition, and facilitate electrification efforts.”

As the Indian economy continues its remarkable growth trajectory, with the government setting ambitious targets to elevate the GDP by 2027, Gierges said that Schneider Electric is committed to growing alongside the nation. The company aims to further expand its presence and contribute to the country’s progress, he added.

The company also aims to add 6,500 employees to the existing employee base of more than 37,000 employees by 2026. “Twenty percent expansion is planned for the workforce in India over the next three years.,” said Gierges.

The government’s ‘India for India’ and ‘India for Global’ strategy align well with our objectives at Schneider Electric, said Gierges. “Our focus extends beyond talent development to increasing our R&D capabilities,” he said. “We plan to expand our manufacturing footprint by over 1 million square feet,” he added.

With 30 manufacturing plants already in operation, Gierges said that the company plans to leverage India’s potential for both local and global markets.

Schneider Electric is present in India with multiple brands including Schneider Electric, L&T Electrical & Automation, Luminous, AVEVA, etc. Schneider Electric provides energy management, NextGen automation and sustainability solutions for diverse industry segments.