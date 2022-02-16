Scott Sports launches New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti in India

Scott Sports India has launched the Avanti’ Giro FM1 bicycle in India, marking the entry of the New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti in the country.

The Olympic medal-winning bike brand has launched the Avanti’ Giro FM1’ for both men and women. Avanti bicycles are designed in their HQ by Avanti Design Technology ADT.

Avanti Giro FM 1 comes with a lightweight aluminium frame. With the FM1, it has debuted the Microshift Acolyte drivetrain in India.

“Acolyte is simple and robust and is a one-by system with a wide range of gears. It has a spring-lock (clutch) mechanism, traditionally only seen on high-end bikes,” it explained.

The women’s version of the bicycle (Giro FM 1W) has a different frame altogether, with women-specific frame geometry and a wider. higher density saddle.

Jaymin Shah, Managing Director, said “We are excited to launch Avanti Bikes – our third cycling brand in India from the SCOTT group. Avanti represents a unique opportunity because it is a product designed specifically for the southern hemisphere countries. After its launch in New Zealand and Australia, we look forward to Avanti’s entry in India”.

Shah further added, “We aim to have 100 dealer partners across the country, with 12 models launching over the next six months, which will include kids bikes, road bikes and commuter bikes. We aim to add more kids, teenagers, and commuters to the cycling community in India.”

The launch price of the GIRO FM1 models in India is ₹40,990 and they will be available in red and white colours. The bicycles are already available across the country through over 70 dealers. They can also be booked online by visiting the www.sportnetwork.in website.