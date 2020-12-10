Scripbox acquires investment advisor Mitraz Financial

Scripbox, a digital personal wealth management platform, has acquired a controlling stake in Mitraz Financial, a SEBI-registered investment advisor providing personalised financial advisory services to high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ​ultra high net worth individuals​ (UHNIs).

With this acquisition, Scripbox and Mitraz Financial will be able to offer a full-stack wealth management solution powered by tech, data and science, and complemented by the human touch, a top Scripbox official said.

Also read: Scripbox co-founder Ashok Kumar ER joins GiveIndia as President

Elaborating on the rationale behind the investment, Atul Shinghal, Founder & CEO of Scripbox, told BusinessLine: “Our strategic investment in Mitraz will add a set of services to our existing clients and teach us how to digitise those services and offer it to a wider network of customers. Typically, most financial advisers tend to be offline businesses, serving a limited set of customers. We believe through our technology and digitisation, we will be able to take higher-end personalised services to a larger set of clients.”

He however, declined to say how much was invested by Scripbox in Mitraz, which is a 10-year old company.

Last year in September, Scripbox had acquired Upwardly, a digital financial advisory start-up, and integrated it into Scripbox.

Anup Bansal, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Mitraz Financial, ​added, “Scripbox has established itself as the leader in digital wealth management. Integrating their tech-led toolkit with our advisory capability will boost the experience we provide to our clients. ​We’re thrilled about the possibilities of what we can achieve together​.”

Asked how the year 2020 has been for Scripbox given the impact of Covid-19, Shinghal said that the current year has been a “phenomenally good year” for the company and would probably end the fiscal with a 3X size compared to last year in terms of revenues, and assets under management, among others.

“The last five months have been bad for equity mutual funds in terms of net outflows. However, for us, we have had the best five months running. The digital proposition that we are offering to customers is being entirely accepted by our customers and it’s a good place for us to be in,” he said.

India is the fifth-largest Asian market in terms of HNIs and UHNIs, as per a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). ​The move will strengthen and expand Scripbox’s presence in the rapidly-growing wealth management domain in India and deepen Mitraz Financial’s existing capabilities for efficiency and scale.