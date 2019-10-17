SECL eyes better coal evacuation with new Chhattisgarh rail line

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), is expecting better coal evacuation with the 44-km-long new railway line in Chhattisgarh under the East Rail Corridor from Kharsia to Korichapar, which is becoming operational on October 12.

Coal evacuation from two large coalfields — Mand-Raigarh and Korba — which fall under CIL’s largest coal producing subsidiary, SECL, will help push up coal supplies to the power stations of Maharashtra and Gujarat, said a press statement issued by CIL.

SECL is expected to play a lead role in CIL’s 1 billion tonne coal production target by 2025-26 with a contribution of around 26 per cent at 262 million tonnes.

Chattisgarh East Railway Ltd (CERL), a Special Purpose Vehicle of SECL, the Chattisgarh government and IRCON International Ltd, is developing the 136 km East Rail Corridor at an estimated investment of ₹3,055 crore.

The rail line will connect Kharsia - Korichapar – Dharamjaygarh - Korba.

While SECL holds a 64 per cent stake in the SPV, the Chattisgarh government and IRCON hold 10 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

“SECL has started loading two rakes of coal per day from Bijari, Baroud and Jampalimines of Mand-Raigarph, which will increase further to five-to-six rakes per day, pushing up coal supplies to power stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat,” the press release said.

The addition of more loading points in the line will take loading to higher levels, the release added.

Evacuation outlet

With Kharsia-Korichaparline opening up, the Mand-Raigarh coalfield of SECL, which is endowed with vast resources, will have an evacuation outlet for the transportation of coal.

The availability of transportation facility further unlocks the production potential of these coalfields for supply of coal to power houses, the release said.