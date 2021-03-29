See Change aims to be a leading Indian brand in MSME consulting

SEE CHANGE Consulting aims to become a leading home-grown brand in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) consulting space with a strategy to reach a million MSMEs with its solutions and offerings in the next few years.

The company sees a favourable opportunity to aspire for leadership position in MSME consulting space due to growing potential for Indian MSMEs, unleashed by government-led initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and emerging opportunity for them to grow beyond Indian shores.

SEE CHANGE, founded in 2002, has already offered its solutions and services to more than 10,000 MSMEs in the country through 500 plus projects on training, coaching and consulting across retail, exports, textile, agri, healthcare, hospitality, IT, manufacturing (B2B), FMCG and fintech among others.

Also read: Govt plans prepack insolvency process for MSMEs

“Covid-19 has impacted the MSMEs severely. But numerous companies in this space have exhibited a strong resilience to get back to growth, while hundreds of units are in need of help to come out of crisis. There is a huge opportunity that awaits Indian MSMEs in the emerging growth curve and there is a need to improve the capability of these MSMEs to stay relevant in the market. Their operations require innovative methods to reduce cost and adopt digital technologies in order to seize the emerging potential both in domestic and export markets,” says See Change’s Co-Founder & Strategic Business Advisor-MSMEs M K Anand, who is also a Chairman, MSME Subcommittee, Andhra Chamber of Commerce.

Covid-battered MSMEs’ key issues include zero billing challenges, fixed outflow to employees and vendors for the piled-up stock, inventory interest cost, unpreparedness and poor technology adoption and loss of focus on business growth due to diversion of focus towards servicing of loans in both banks and private financial institutions.

Also read: Agri entrepreneurship may benefit MSME sector in post-Covid phase

“We have already helped many units not only to resume growth but also build a robust model to sustain their growth. A few MSMEs in healthcare and agri-tech segments have seen three-fold growth in the post-lockdown phase with our strategic business advisory solutions. Our overall objective is skill Indian MSMEs to improve their top line, bottom line and GDP contribution over a longer period,” says S Prakash, Co-Founder & CEO of See Change.

India has 63 Million MSMEs and See Change seeks to position itself as a domestic MSME Consulting brand among them.

Anand says See Change’s Strategic Business Advisory Consulting model has been developed as an outsourced model in order to be an attractive for the price-sensitive Indian MSMEs.

“It is the most uniquely designed model under which independent experts work in our delivery framework with plug and play consulting deliverables. It is win-win for all stakeholders. We have also been serving numerous MSME entrepreneurs at a cost neutral basis under the theme “Pay it Forward,” as part of our Nation Building Programme,” he added.