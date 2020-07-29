Sembcorp India completes all SECI power projects it had won

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) has announced the completion of all wind power projects it won through the bids called by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The completion of 800 MW of such projects brings its domestic renewable energy generation capacity to 1,730 MW. A company statement said that it is the first developer that has commissioned projects to full capacity from the first three Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) bid rounds.
Sembcorp said that it has now fully commissioned its 300 MW SECI 3 wind project. This group's capacity is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions.
Speaking at a virtual ceremony, to commemorate the same, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh said, "We are determined to achieve energy transition for which we will ensure transparency, fairness and level playing field to our partners in the sector."
He said that his vision is to ensure that electricity is used to meet the cooking and irrigation needs of farmers in the country.
SEIL entered the India market in 2011. It has since grown to have a presence across nine states. SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370 MW including 1,730 MW of renewable energy.
"Sembcorp’s SECI 3 project is the first in the country to install 2.1 MW G122-127m wind turbines which are designed to work efficiently even at low wind speeds. The wind turbine generators used in Sembcorp’s SECI 1 and 2 projects are also of 2.1 MW capacity and are well suited to a variety of climatic conditions," a company statement said.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...