Sembcorp India completes all SECI power projects it had won

Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) has announced the completion of all wind power projects it won through the bids called by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The completion of 800 MW of such projects brings its domestic renewable energy generation capacity to 1,730 MW. A company statement said that it is the first developer that has commissioned projects to full capacity from the first three Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) bid rounds.

Sembcorp said that it has now fully commissioned its 300 MW SECI 3 wind project. This group's capacity is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony, to commemorate the same, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh said, "We are determined to achieve energy transition for which we will ensure transparency, fairness and level playing field to our partners in the sector."

He said that his vision is to ensure that electricity is used to meet the cooking and irrigation needs of farmers in the country.

SEIL entered the India market in 2011. It has since grown to have a presence across nine states. SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370 MW including 1,730 MW of renewable energy.

"Sembcorp’s SECI 3 project is the first in the country to install 2.1 MW G122-127m wind turbines which are designed to work efficiently even at low wind speeds. The wind turbine generators used in Sembcorp’s SECI 1 and 2 projects are also of 2.1 MW capacity and are well suited to a variety of climatic conditions," a company statement said.